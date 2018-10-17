Thrilling day in Blackpool at British Freestyle Championships

Have your say

Hundreds of dancers took part in the British Freestyle Championships in the Empress Ballroom at Blackpool’s historic Winter Gardens.

The one-day event saw around 650 contestants from across Great Britain – from children under-four to adults – take part in a variety of competitions, including solo, freestyle teams, couples and pairs, slow dance, and premier championships on Sunday.

Parents and relatives in T-shirts bearing their loved-ones names flooded the venue to cheer on those taking part, and one of the organisers, Sandra Wilson, said: “The day was an excellent day and it was very well attended.

“Everybody really enjoyed it. It’s very much a family-orientated event as well. There was a great atmosphere.”

The doors to the venue opened at 8am, with the first round getting underway at around 9am.

The solos, teams, and slowdance categories were split into beginners, starters, intermediate, and championship levels, while the couples and pairs category was split into beginners, intermediate, and championship levels.

The day ended following final presentation of trophies, at around 8.45pm.

The championships will return next year, on Sunday, October 13, Sandra said.