Professional and amateurs take to floor at Blackpool’s famous Winter Gardens

Dancers put their talents to the test at Blackpool’s famous Winter Gardens.

Professional dancers joined hands with amateurs to take to the floor of the Empress Ballroom on Monday and Tuesday.

The 2018 ProAm Championship saw contestants aged 16 and above go head to head in ballroom, Latin, smooth, rhythm dance competitions.

Winter Gardens managing director Michael Williams said the Empress Orchestra had prepared 30 new songs for the May festival.

He said: “Many of the new charts have been commissioned by the Blackpool Entertainment Company Ltd following the introduction of American smooth and rhythm competitions to the festival programme.

“We want those dancers travelling from around the world to Blackpool to experience the very best music in the magnificent surroundings of the ballroom.”