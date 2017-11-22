New studio is the place to be for Emmerdale actor Thomas

Have your say

A dance school has fully reopened and launched a new studio almost three months after it was damaged by a hit-and-run driver.

The Dance Place celebrated its relaunch with Emmerdale actor and former pupil Thomas Atkinson paying a visit to cut the ribbon.

Damage to The Dance Place after an out-of-control car hit the building

Thomas (pictured), who plays troubled teenager Lachlan White in the ITV soap, has been attending the Rawcliffe Street studio in South Shore since he was three-years-old.

Back in August, an out-of-control car smashed into The Dance Place, causing damage to one of their two studios.

The new third studio was build built at the time of the incident.

The school was set up by Gail and Ian Wray 34 years ago and is now run by their daughter Lian.

From left, Lian Wray, Emmerdale actor Thomas Atkinson and Ian Wray celebrate opening the new studio

“The new studio now gives us a total of three studios and one big one with extra height,” she said. “It is fully accessible for disabled people and we are hoping to provide wheelchair dancing in the future.”

The studio has been built by P and N Lewis and the architect was Anthony Hart Design.

The Dance Place has around 150 pupils aged from two upwards, some of whom performed at the open evening.

Students have gone on to prestigious performing arts colleges and then to star on TV and in West End shows.

It stages a spectacular dance show every February at the Pleasure Beach, which plays to packed houses, as well as appearing in Hits Reloaded at the Winter Gardens in summer.

Pupils are regularly asked to perform at private functions and charity events.