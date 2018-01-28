Kate faces trolls for ‘vegan’ tattoo

​A Preston woman has been attacked by internet trolls for having the word ‘Vegan’ tattooed on her face.

Kate Bullen, 22, faced a barrrage of abuse after posting a photograph of her new piece of body art just above her right eye.

Kate showing off her 'vegan' tattoo

One claimed the facial engraving made her “unemployable.” Another called her “an absolute crank.”

But Kate, who lives in Walton-le-Dale, was unrepentent, despite the volley of criticism.

The comments prompted her to post a video telling her critics: “That’s just nasty and there’s no need for it.”

And she told the Post: “It’s hard for me to understand why people online feel the need to comment that they dislike my tattoo. Personally I don’t comment on other people’s appearance unless I’d like to pay them a compliment.”

The abuse began when Kate, who also goes by the name Kate Alice, tweeted pictures of two new tattoos she’s had done to broadcast her strong beliefs about veganism, animal rights and compassion. She wrote: “Got a suicide awareness and vegan tattoo today, love ‘em.”

One was on the inside of her wrist, but the word ‘Vegan’ was in bold script on her forehead.

Kate told the website LADbible: “I chose to get this tattoo as I’m incredibly passionate about veganism and know I’ll be vegan for life.

“Of course the tattoo on my face received quite a lot of negative reactions because people seem to get upset when they see the word ‘vegan’.

“I believe this upset comes from a feeling of defensiveness because I encourage them to think about the consequences of their actions.

“Also I’ve had a lot of comments saying I’m unemployable which doesn’t matter to me since I’ve been self-employed since I was 18 and it’s easy to cover with make up and a fringe.

“I primarily went vegan a few years ago because of empathy for the animals, and I’m still learning about how eating meat is so harmful for the planet and contributing towards world hunger and so many illnesses in humans.

“It saddens me that humans kill 56 billion land animals for food annually and pull over a trillion fish from the ocean.

“People are so detached from what they eat they forget that these are sentient beings who are capable of feeling pain and emotion just like us.”

Kate’s tattoo artist Jordan McCrea sprang to her defence on social media, saying: “I really respect her for fighting for what she believes in and being proud to show it off.”