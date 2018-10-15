Halloween festival planned at Stanley Park Blackpool

A fright night is planned at Blackpool’s biggest park this Halloween.

Stanley Park will be holding a free Halloween festival for adults and children on October 27 and 28, which will include a pumpkin carving competition, fancy dress and a ghost walk through the park as well as refreshments being on sale.

Elaine Smith, chairman of Friends of Stanley Park

Elaine Smith, chairman of Friends of Stanley Park said: “The ghost walk is going to be special this year with ghosts, ghouls, witches and others making their appearance on the walk round the park.

“We do hope you will join us or even enter a carved pumpkin in the competition or join in with the fancy dress.”

The event starts from 11am to late on the Saturday and from 11am to 3pm on the Sunday.

If you want to take part in the pumpkin competition, an entry form can be downloaded from www.friendsofstanleypark.org.uk and there are multiple categories to enter.