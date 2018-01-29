Book review: Diet for the MIND by Martha Clare Morris

As we age, our brains age too and our ability to think slows down…

Recalling where we left our keys or retrieving a name or word is considered normal, but cognitive decline that involves forgetting the way home or the names of close family members tells a very different – and more painful – story.

These experiences are often indicators of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, one of the most feared consequences of ageing. Being able to reason, remember and make decisions connects us to our self-identity and the relationships we have spent a lifetime in building.

Living out the golden years of life with a healthy degree of brainpower is what we all hope for… and the good news is that there is a great deal that can be done to help achieve this goal.

Several factors play into whether you might suffer from cognitive decline and develop Alzheimer’s disease… lifestyle, health conditions, environment and genetics. And now there is scientific evidence indicating that diet plays a bigger role in brain health than was previously thought.

In Diet for the MIND, Dr Martha Clare Morris, one of the leaders in this research, provides an easy, non-invasive and effective way to help prevent cognitive decline and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by up to 53 per cent through diet and lifestyle.

There are specific foods and nutrients that are important for keeping the brain functioning optimally, and also foods to limit because they can cause brain injury. With 80 delicious and practical recipes for every occasion – all provided by the author’s daughter Laura Morris – Diet for the MIND is a roadmap to maintaining a healthy brain for life.

Dr Morris, lead creator of the MIND diet, presents the foods with the most compelling scientific evidence for prevention of cognitive decline. She emphasises whole grains, leafy greens, lean proteins, beans and vegetables, and flags up foods that you should avoid.

This fascinating book reveals the groundbreaking nutritional science behind the diet and includes dozens of tasty recipes to help you follow it. From foods for everyday eating and foods to eat every week to ‘brainless’ foods that harm the mind and should be avoided, there are healthy meals here for every taste.

Add on accessible scientific background to cognitive decline and dementia, vital information about vitamins, dietary fats, alcohol, caffeine, and advice on creating your healthiest lifestyle, and Diet for the MIND becomes essential reading for anyone who wants to achieve weight loss, vitality, and brain power that will last a lifetime.

(Macmillan, paperback, £14.99)