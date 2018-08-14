Blackpool’s Winter Gardens host line dancers showdown

Have your say

Top line dancers boot-scooted into Blackpool for a weekend of competitions and master classes.

More than 1,000 dancers took part in the World Line Dance Championships, hosted by company World Dance Masters Championships, at the Winter Gardens’ Empress Ballroom.

The three-day celebration of dance, with competitors aged from three to 80-plus coming from 24 countries, is organised by Sam Robins, who grew up in the resort, and Scottish instructor Nicola Lafferty.

Away from the contests, there’s also social line dancing in the Spanish Hall and Arena with top instructors.