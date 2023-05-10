House of Wingz senior dance crew ‘FY Wingz’ competed at the UDO British championships at the Winter Gardens – and came away with several more trophies to add to their growing collection.

The dancers came first in their team category and now hold the title of British champions.

It was no easy feat for the team, who have not competed as a crew since August 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FY Wingz crew celebrate their first place win at the UDO British championships

New members have also joined since then meaning some of the dancers had never competed in a team before.

Plus, with a wide age range among the crew and the three oldest members being over 18, the team had to compete in the over 18 category, despite the youngest member being only 11.

The team co-choreographed their set with young dancers Dylan Dennis and Eli Diamante both contributing material that made it into the set, along with choreography from Natasha Gooden, and dance teachers Sam and Aishley Bell Docherty.

Sam said: “The crew have been given professional development and teacher training since returning after lockdown, and it has really levelled up their ability to think about choreography and how to create their own work.

"When we suggested putting a team together, they jumped at the chance to play their part in making it happen.

"There are a lot of competitions out there, but this is the one you want to do really well at. We had a mix of styles from afro dance to house and breakdancing. It was great.”

In addition to their first place team win, there was also success for Orson Crane who came first in his over 18 solo, Angelo Diamante and Dylan Dennis placed first in their duos performance, Charlie Ratcliffe and Eli Diamante placed third in their duo and Julia Czuczwara and Orson Crane placed fifth in their duo, meaning that they have joined other members of the crew who qualified for the world championships in December last year.

“As the only crew from Blackpool we like to rock up and represent at the UDO," said dance teacher Aishley Bell Docherty.

“There is something about the atmosphere in Blackpool during the UDO, it’s just wicked to be around people who understand the culture.

"It’s definitely a tough competition, with people attending from all over the world, but we knew they would smash it, they have such an incredible vibe and work ethic.”

FY Wingz crew will compete again at the UDO World Street Dance Championships in Blackpool this summer.

Seen as the highlight of the annual Street Dance and Hip Hop dance competition calendar, it will take place in the Winter Gardens from August 23 until August 27.

There will be workshops running alongside the competition.

Sam added: “It’s a tough competition so we are so proud of this next generation of upcoming artists in Blackpool.

"They are all so excited about it, training hard, and looking at ways to improve our set.