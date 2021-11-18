Whitney Houston's greatest hits to blast out at Grand Theatre in Blackpool at 'once-in-a-lifetime' show

Tickets are £31-35 – and £2 cheaper for OAPS and children – on 01253 290190.

The show, which is not officially association with Whitney's estate, will feature South African chart-topper Belinda Davids, accompanied by a live band, backing singers, and dancers.

The two-hour production will feature some of the late singer's greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and I'm Every Woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, which is not officially association with Whitney's estate, will feature South African chart-topper Belinda Davids, accompanied by a live band, backing singers, and dancers.

Organisers promised it will be a 'special once-in-a-lifetime concern' that 'will leave audiences wanting more and talking about it for years to come'.