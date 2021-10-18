Since their inception in 2015, Pink Floydian have built up a reputation as one of the finest and most authentic Pink Floyd tributes. They have received praise for their incredibly accurate renditions and authentic stage show. From the lush landscapes of Shine On You Crazy Diamond’ to the haunting refrain of Great Gig In The Sky’, Pink Floydian will guide you on a magical journey through the illustrious rcareer of the world’s most successful progressive rock band. Tickets: www.wyretheatres.co.uk