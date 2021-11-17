SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton brings his Mind Over Muscle Tour to Blackpool this weekend - ticket details

The best-selling author’s Mind Over Muscle Tour promises to ‘bring the elements to the audience through lighting, sound, and set’ – and to recreate ‘what mental strength it took behind the scenes for Ant to complete his recent SAS series and his huge Everest challenge’.

Former soldier Ant, 41, who nearly died climbing the world’s tallest mountain, said: “I want to bring my recent journeys to life and show how mental strength can help overcome huge challenges.”

Tickets for the show, which is being held at the Opera House at 7pm, start at £32.45 each.

Ant Middleton

The box office can be called on 0844 856 11 11.