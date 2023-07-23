Preston Live 2023: These were the scenes as festival-goers enjoyed spectacular 90s music event at Moor Park
Preston played host to a spectacular 90s music event at Moor Park, bringing together some of the biggest tributes acts and local talent.
Preston Live 2023 transported festival-goers back in time on Saturday (July 22), hosting a spectacular 90s and 00s Dance Extravaganza.
Music lovers braved the rain to listen to some 90s favourites, including N-Trance singer Kelly Llorenna and Abz Love from 5ive.
Other acts included Oceanic, Phats & Small, and Sweet Female Attitude.
