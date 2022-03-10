Every dachshund owner on the Fylde coast is invited to the ‘Pup Up Cafe’ at Revolution on Market Street on April 23, when around 150 of the breed are expected to gather for a day of four-legged fun.

The event is the third of its kind in Blackpool, attending in 2019 and 2021, with a break in between due to Covid-19.

Organiser Marcus Ackford said: “Blackpool offers a lovely, easy venue with lots of open space; we had 100 dogs the first year and 150 the next, so we’re hoping for that amount, if not more this year.

"We would describe it as organised chaos. It’s great fun, there are a lot of dogs running free. Everyone arrives not knowing what to expect and leaves with a smile on their face.

"Dachshunds are known for being a barky breed, so sessions can become quite loud, but once they’re off their leds and doing what they want the barking usually dies down. We’ve been going four years and we’ve never had an escapee!

"Dachshunds are such a unique dog breed; all the owners really do see eye to eye with the issues as well as the joys of owning one. Most people who come to our events come back, because it’s great fun for the humans as well as the dogs.”

The day-long event will be split into sessions, with up to 75 dachshunds per session. There will be unlimited dog treats available at special treat stations, free ‘puppucinos’, ball pits, tunnels and toys, stalls selling pet products, and prizes given out to the best-dressed dachshunds.

Tickets to the event cost £9 for dachshund owners and £12 for everyone else. There will be free entry for children under eight and dogs, but owners must still book their dog’s space online.