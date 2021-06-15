Party will go ahead for Blackpool Rocks with new date announced at Winter Gardens for July 24
Blackpool Rocks - the resort's ultimate comeback party of 2021 with world renowned DJ Fatboy Slim as headliner - WILL go ahead at the Winter Gardens with a new date of July 24.
In a statement promoters Cuffe and Taylor, partnered with DJ Danny Howard and Alex Huckerby said they remained committed to seeing Blackpool kickstart a mammoth season in true party style.
The statement reads: "Blackpool Rocks was always committed to being the first big live event, In Blackpool, for the first Saturday following the government moving to Stage 4 of re-opening.
"Since the announcement on Monday evening we’ve been making plans to reschedule the show to Saturday 24th July 2021, the first Saturday following the planned re-opening.
"We are just in the process of finalising these plans and will be making a further announcement later this week."
