Abandoned plane of missing pilot at Blackpool Zoo this half term

The Fylde coast attraction has brought back to life the 1940s aerodrome it once was, and visitors will be challenged to unravel the mystery of the missing pilot.

Della Belk, PR and marketing manager at Blackpool Zoo, said: "Last year's spookfest was a resounding success with lots of visitors having an amazing time while solving the great mystery of the missing pilot or searching for pretty pumpkins.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone and have lots of treats up our sleeve, which are sure to delight."

What's the story behind the missing pilot at Blackpool Zoo?

The story goes that a newly built aircraft took off from Stanley Park Aerodrome on Thursday 31st October 1940 on its inaugural journey to Squires Gate Airport before tracking of the plane was lost....with the pilot and aircraft never seen or spoken about since.....

Wannabe super sleuths will arrive to find 1940s newspaper cuttings, antiquated bunting, signage from a bygone era and much more, with clues on hand to help solve the ghostly myth.

Blackpool Zoo's must-see Dinosaur Safari will become an immersive experience with eerie sounds and mysterious lighting.....as well as the pilot's missing plane nestled in the centre of the lake.

The pilot's log book will be on hand for visitors to piece together clues which will eventually reveal his location.

For teeny tiny terrors there's a separate trail which will take them on a poem led walk to mini pumpkin patches where letters will create the location of the final picture-perfect pumpkin - an amazing photo opportunity to mark the occasion.

How long will the mystery pilot trail be running for?

The mystery pilot trail will run until Sunday October 31 with the Pumpkin Patch Trail running right through to Halloween.

Are tickets still available for Blackpool Zoo this half term?