Driven by an illuminated one-of-a-kind Peterbilt owned by Fox Bros, the artwork will be touring the streets of Blackpool from 6pm.

What is Aqualux?

New for 2021, Aqualux is an eye-opening feature with an educational twist.

The light installation measures a whopping eight metres by three metres and comprises 48 unfilled containers which typically hold 1,000 litres of water in each.

The feature has been specially adapted to create an eco-friendly light feature to raise the importance of water.

Did you know that the average person uses the same amount of water these containers hold within the space of a year? And that’s only at home.

Our great grandparents managed with only three containers.

Aqualux will be touring Blackpool tonight and stationed at Tower Headland until October 30

Where can we see Aqualux tonight?

From 6pm the truck will leave Lightworks, left on to Squires Gate Lane and right on to Promenade.

6:10pm: Pleasure Beach

6.15pm: Blackpool Tower

6.25pm: Queens Promenade, left on to Princes Way to Anchorsholme Park STOP POINT for 15 minutes

6.40pm: Right on to Anchorsholme Lane West, right on to Fleetwood Road, left on to Devonshire Road

6.55pm: Right on to Warbreck Hill Road , Gynn Square, left on to Promenade

7.30pm: Left on to Squires Gate Lane

7.35pm: Right on to Amy Johnson Way back to Lightworks

When will the exhibition of Aqulaux run to?

From October 19, the Peterbilt and the colourful light installation will visit the Tower Festival Headland and will be stationed until October 30.