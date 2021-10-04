IN PICTURES: Tattoo festival at Norbreck Castle

The seventh annual Tatcon festival took place at the Norbreck Castle Hotel on Saturday and Sunday, and was attended by more than 100 acclaimed tattooists, along with body piercers, daredevil sideshow performers, and curious customers looking for their next tattoo.
Tattoo artists practiced their craft at the festival at the Norbeck Castle Hotel over the weekend.
Elaine Davidson at Tatcon. Elaine, who was born in Brazil and now lives in Edinburgh, holds the Guinness World Record for 'most pierced woman', with a total of 6,005 piercings.
Tattooist Chloe Farrell adds to a customer's vast array of body art
Blackpool tattooist Daniel Taylor and Chelsea Swindles