But now he's busy in rehearsals for his latest role, taking a big leap back into the world of musical theatre ahead of his arrival in Blackpool in December for Hairspray, joining the touring cast in the role of Wilbur Turnblad.
John will join the smash hit UK tour of Hairspray as Wilbur Turnblad this Christmas for three weeks at Blackpool Winter Gardens from December 13 toJanuary 2.
He joins actress and Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, who plays Motormouth Maybelle, and West End leading man Alex Bourne, in the role of Edna Turnblad.
Katie Brace makes her professional stage debut as Tracy Turnblad.
John Thomson told the Gazette of the show “It’s fun, it’s upbeat - something we all need and it’s not got a bad song in it. It’s a belter of a show."
John said: "The role of WIlbur, while a supporting one, is a great part. I had a good chat with Les Dennis, who has been playing it, and there’s just a great sense of feeling around this show. Full stop. It’s a great show for Blackpool, especially for Christmas."
Actor John Thomson first made a name for himself as part of the Preston Musical Comedy Society as a student