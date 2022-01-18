Formed in Liverpool by singer Gary Daly and guitarist Eddie Lundon, they distilled their love of David Bowie and Steely Dan into an exquisitely melancholy post-punk sound that saw them win their rewards. Has there ever been a more wistful Top 10 hit than the charming Wishful Thinking? Their hero Walter Becker – of Steely Dan fame – was so impressed he even became a band member back in 1985, producing and playing on album Flaunt the Imperfection, and returning for 1989’s hugely acclaimed Diary of a Hollow Horse.