Bonfire Night 2021: Looking for a event near Blackpool - here are all the confirmed Fireworks displays taking place in the Fylde and Wyre from Blackpool Cricket Club to the Pleasure Beach and Garstang High Street this week and into the weekend
Remember, remember.......
It's that time of year again - when the crisp Autumn skies burn bright for Bonfire Night
With nearly all events cancelled owing to covid last year, 2021 is a chance for families in and around the Fylde coast to make up for lost time and 2021 an occasion to remember.
So for some of the best confirmed fireworks displays in and around Blackpool , the latest weather forecasts and all the details check out our guide of all the celebrations taking place locally.
Blackpool Cricket Club Firework night
When is it happening?
November 5, 2021 start time: 5pm, bonfirewill be lit at around 7.30pm and the firework extravaganza will start at approximately 8.15pm.
Where is it happening?
Blackpool Cricket Club hosts its annual fireworks extravaganza. There’ll be a whole host of family-friendly entertainment with music, outdoor funfair, bouncy castle and other exciting activities
Range of food and drinks available for all the family, throughout the evening, including tea, coffee and hot chocolate.
Pay on the night at the gate. Tickets are priced at £5 each or £15 per family of four (children under 5yrs free).
Pete Marquis annual Bonfire
When is it happening?
November 2, 2021 start time: 6pm
Where is it happening?
Stanley Lodge Farm, Salwick Road, Treales
Pete Marquis is again kindly hosting his annual bonfire. He will be donating proceeds to Treales School.
This is a fabulous family event with an amazing firework display at Stanley Lodge Farm Come along there will be fun and refreshments
Garstang and District Lions Club,
When it is happening?
Saturday, November 6, start time: bonfire lighting at 7pm with fireworks following at 7.30pm
Where is it happening?
High Street Car Park, GarstangTickets:
Food and drink stalls will be available.
Blackpool Pleasure Beach
When is it happening?
Saturday, November 6, the park will be open from 11am to 5pm, with the fireworks set to light up the sky at closing time
Where is it happening?
This is a celebratory fireworks display to mark the attraction's 125th anniversary and will be their only fireworks display for 2021 at the park
Tickets: Admission tickets to the park must be purchased in advance
St Anne's Cricket Club Fireworks Display
When is it happening?
Thursday November 4, starting from 4pm Firework display at approx 7:30pm
Where is it happening?
Vernon Road, Lytham St Annes
Back by popular demand, join us for a firework and funfair extravaganza. Pavilion bar open from 4pm with hot food available in the pavilion & outdoors from 4pm
Family ticket for four: £10, Adults £3, Children £2
Purchase tickets at the clubhouse, which is open Monday to Friday, from 4pm and from 12pm at weekends.
Limited parking available onsite.
Further to the list of displays two major events which will NOT be taking place in 2021 will be the Fleetwood Firework Display at Marine Gardens and Poulton Rotary Club Fireworks extravaganza at Cottam Hall Playing Fields. Both have been postponed until 2021.