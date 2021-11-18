Blackpool's Winter Gardens Wonderland: Massive Star Flyer ride dismantled after concerns raised by police and council

The mammoth structure - Europe’s largest travelling aerial ride - was set to propel riders to heights of more than 210 feet, nearly half the height of Blackpool Tower.

But the ride is being dismantled this morning (Thursday, November 18) after Blackpool Council and Lancashire Police told organisers that the ride would not be able to operate in St John's Square as planned.

It has led to the postponement of some of the Winter Gardens Wonderland markets, which were due to open tomorrow (Friday, November 19).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's Winter Gardens Wonderland postponed because massive Star Flyer ride is too big for St Johns Square, say organisers

Organisers Blackpool Promotions say they are urgently seeking a new site for the ride, which was expected to remain in place outside the Winter Gardens until January 2.

A spokesman for Blackpool Promotions said: "As you will be aware, we were hoping to have the large Star Flyer ride located in St Johns Square to support the wider Winter Gardens Wonderland offering.

"Once the ride had been partially constructed it became clear through dialogue with the council and emergency services that it would not be able to operate in the space we were originally proposing.

The Star Flyer ride, which is half the height of Blackpool Tower, was expected to open in St Johns Square on Friday (November 19). Pic: Blackpool Promotions LTD

"Therefore, we are working with all parties to try and source alternative locations if this is a possibility and look at all options available.

"We will keep you posted on the latest developments.

"This has resulted in us having to delay the opening of the markets which we had originally planned for Friday (November 19).

"We hope to open very soon and will keep you all up to speed on the latest opening dates/times.

"We remain committed to creating the best possible experience for everyone in Blackpool and the many thousands of visitors to the resort this Christmas.

"We are more than confident that the Winter Gardens Wonderland will be a huge success and it will still be a magical experience for everyone involved.

"The ride is being deconstructed from today and we will communicate any further updates when we have them."

Lancashire Police and Blackpool Council have been approached for comement.

Updates to follow...

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.