Blackpool fireworks: Everything you need to know about the World Fireworks Championship display

What is it?

Each year, Blackpool hosts the World Fireworks Championships on the seafront, bringing together the crème de la crème of the world’s firework elite.

The usually annual display was axed last year due to the pandemic but returned for 2021 - with some key changes.

The Titanium celebration display in October 2018 (Picture: Rob Lock for The Gazette)

Whereas the championships used to be held on consecutive Friday nights, this time round organisers moved the displays to alternate Saturdays.

Which country is competing tonight?

After displays from Russia on September 11 and Ireland on the 25th, tonight is Germany's turn to thrill the crowd.

What about next time?

On Saturday, October 23, there will be a showcase display by Titanium Fireworks, with the winner of the contest also announced.

What time does it start and where should we stand?

Organisers say the fireworks will be lit from 7.30pm from the beach close to North Pier.

The Prom around that area can be rammed, though.

Good views can be had from a little farther afield, including at Gynn Square and by Central Pier.

What's the weather forecast?

It's going to threaten to rain throughout the day, according to the Met Office.

But by 7pm there will be just a 20 per cent chance of the wet stuff, falling to 10 per cent an hour later.

The temperature will be quite mild at around 15 degrees, with westerly winds of around 10 to 11mph.

Where should I park?

It's notoriously tough to park, especially for free, in that part of town during huge events like these. Tourism bosses urged visitors to park early, with public transport into the resort's centre a better option.

There's a full list of council-owned car parks here.