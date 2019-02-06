All set for 37th Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival

It’s time to roll out the barrels to welcome the 37th Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival.

Kicking off on Thursday, through to Sunday from noon to 11pm at the Marine Hall, the festival will offer all styles of beer, demonstrating the depth and variety of flavour offered by real ale.

New breweries will get to display their wares alongside the regular favourites. Local breweries will also be well represented and there will also be a Gin and Prosecco Bar too.

As well as home-grown ale, there will, as usual, be a World Beers Bar, where many styles of bottled beer, such as lager, fruit-flavoured and wheat, from around the globe will be on sale. There will also be a Cider Bar, with its usual comprehensive selection of real ciders and perries.

Live music will play a key role in the festival, with perennial favourites The Full Fat Boogie Band returning on Friday with fellow Fylde coast rockers Free Roll performing an eclectic mix on Saturday.

The event will also raise funds for Fleetwood RNLI.

The Festival will be open from noon till 11pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission costs £3 for all sessions. CAMRA members and card-carrying students will gain entry for £1. Anyone joining CAMRA at the festival will receive two free pints in addition to discounted entry.