Aled Jones and Russell Watson announce new recording and date at Blackpool Opera House

Two of the UK’s most popular classical singers have joined forces for a debut duet album.

Aled Jones and Russell Watson today announce the new recording In Harmony and a tour next autumn - complete with a date at Blackpool Opera House.

The new release, out on Friday, November 9, will feature “well-loved hymns, arias and popular songs”, as well as a track written specially for the pair as they reflect on a friendship spanning almost 20 years.

The first single Where Have All The Flowers Gone/Here’s To The Heroes is a tribute celebrating the centenary of the end of the First World War and the 70th anniversary of the NHS – to the men and woman who inspired a generation.

Presenter and singer Aled said: “We loved the idea of honouring service men and women through our music - as well as our everyday heroes such as doctors and nurses.”

Aled has often spoken of his love for Blackpool and the surrounding area, having met his wife Claire Fossett - a former Tower Circus performer - when he was starring in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on a 20-week run at the Opera House.

The tracks have been specially arranged to make the most of Aled’s baritone and Russell’s tenor voices, with recordings including How Great Thou Art, Ave Maria, You Raise Me Up and Volare.

“What I particularly like is the way that it is not just a collaboration as such where I sing a verse, Aled sings a verse and everybody joins in on the chorus,” Russell said.

“It’s been really cleverly written and arranged so that our voices blend really well.”

Walking In The Air singer, Aled added: “This album has created a real excitement for me - singing songs I don’t normally perform on my own. Recording Volare with Russell was a hoot!”

A spokesman said: “Their camaraderie and professional mutual admiration made for the perfect pairing.”

The pair will play the Opera House on Wednesday, September 18.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday at 10am.