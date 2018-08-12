Aircraft fly high at Blackpool Air Show while train service hits a new low

Aviation fans and families flocked to Blackpool once more at the weekend to see historic planes and acrobatic teams perform at the resort’s annual air show.

The finale on Sunday was performed by the RAF Red Arrows, celebrating their 54th anniversary as a display teams.

History buffs watched in awe as the Battle of Britain was brought to life by Spitfire and Hurricane fighters and a Lancaster bomber.

And throughout the two days some of the UK’s best acrobatic stunt teams performed over the Promenade to the delight of the viewing crowd below.

Despite the overcast weather, most got a good view of aircraft performing loop-the-loops, dives and other aerial acrobatics.

The event was sponsored by rail company Northern who were left red-faced after the number of train services from Colne to Blackpool South were halved on Sunday as hundreds travelled to the resort.

The hourly service into Blackpool North from Colne were operating every two hours instead of every hour.

The operator said it was removing some services on several parts of the North West network so that customers can have “more certainty in planning their journeys”.