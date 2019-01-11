Acclaimed pianist takes to stage for North Fylde Music Circle season

Have your say

The North Fylde Music Circle welcomes back pianist Cordelia Williams for the fourth concert in its 2018/19 season.

The event starts at 7.30pm on Friday, January 25 in Blackpool Sixth Form College’s Theatre.

Cordelia, who has performed with the English Chamber Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, will be playing pieces by Pärt, Chopin, Prokofiev, Janacek, and Schubert.

An NFMC spokesman said: “Cordelia Williams is a pianist who combines breathtaking virtuosity with a deep emotional connection to the music.

“She is known for her subtle poetic playing and impeccable technique.”

Cordelia won the BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2006 and gained a First in Theology from Cambridge University.

She combines her interest in music and theology to create a late Classical and early Romantic repertoire.

Admission is £10, £4 for full time students and £9 for members.

Visit www.northfyldemusiccircle.org.uk or call (01253) 724472.