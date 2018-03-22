A tale of two roles comes to Blackpool next week

Quadrophenia and EastEnders star Phil Daniels will be showing the two sides of a classic gothic character when he comes to Blackpool next week.

The actor and Parklife vocalist will star in the title role of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde at the Grand Theatre from Tuesday to Saturday, March 27 to 31.

The production by Touring Consortium Theatre Company and Rose Theatre Kingston is an adaptation by David Edgar of Robert Louis Stevenson’s original novel.

A spokesman said: “A twisted tale of nerve-jangling horror, this adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic gothic thriller stars Phil Daniels as both Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

“In a secret experiment, the upright and respectable Dr Henry Jekyll splits his personality into two, releasing the fiendish and murderous Edward Hyde.”

Phil hopes to make the split character ‘as real as possible, adding: “There are two aspects of his personality and not just a crazed animal that’s come out of nowhere.

“It’s about finding out why Dr Jekyll is also Edward Hyde.”

Best known as Kevin Wicks in EastEnders, Phil has also appeared in stage with credits including King Lear and Les Miserables, as well as TV roles in Doctor Who and New Tricks.

