A swashbuckling comedy for Marton Operatics

Marton Operatic Society kick off their autumn production of Pirates of Penzance on Tuesday.

The story is based around a young pirate turning 21 and, coincidentally, leading young tenor, Daltrey Wrigley, playing that part of Frederic is actually 21 on the final performance date on Saturday, October 20.

Frederic has served his apprenticeship with the pirates and has done his duty and now free from them, it seems, he will live a blameless life. But thanks to Gilbert and Sullivan’s crazy plot it all turns out quite differently. Memorable songs for rollicking pirates and plodding police, soaring love ballads and catchy choruses play us through this classic mixture of absurdity and beauty. Delightful entertainment for all ages.

Lowther Pavilion, 7.30pm with Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.