A Pythonesque farce for Poulton drama play

There are still tickets available for Poulton Drama’s Pass the Butler which is being staged next week.

Poulton Drama’s production of the play opens at the Charles family home with Sir Robert, the current Minister for Defence and the patriarch of a poor but prestigious family, laid comatose and surviving only with the aid of a life-support machine.

The family is gathered on his birthday as Lady Charles decides to put him out of his misery and pull the plug.

However, they are stopped in carrying out their wishes when the Prime Minister is killed making Sir Robert the new PM! It ends up as a Pythonesque farce.

Runs March 21 -24 at Thornton Little Theatre.