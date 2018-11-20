A look behind the scenes at UK Productions’ Blackpool wardrobe department
We get an exclusive look behind the scenes at UK Productions’ Blackpool wardrobe department as they prepare for panto season.
Tucked away in this hidden warehouse on a South Shore industrial estate, costume queen Liz Dennis and her team of workers are busy creating more magic than a hive of honey bees.
1. UK Productions
Behind the scenes at UK Productions where costumes are made including for Blackpool Grand Theatre's panto. Pictured is head of wardrobe Liz Dennis.
jpress
2. UK Productions
Behind the scenes at UK Productions where costumes are made including for Blackpool Grand Theatre's panto. Pictured is Lucy Buck.
jpress
3. UK Productions
Behind the scenes at UK Productions where costumes are made including for Blackpool Grand Theatre's panto. Pictured is Kath Ward.
jpress
4. UK Productions
Behind the scenes at UK Productions where costumes are made including for Blackpool Grand Theatre's panto.
jpress
View more