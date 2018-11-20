A look behind the scenes at UK Productions’ Blackpool wardrobe department

Tucked away in this hidden warehouse on a South Shore industrial estate, costume queen Liz Dennis and her team of workers are busy creating more magic than a hive of honey bees.



1. UK Productions Behind the scenes at UK Productions where costumes are made including for Blackpool Grand Theatre's panto. Pictured is head of wardrobe Liz Dennis. jpress Buy a Photo

2. UK Productions Behind the scenes at UK Productions where costumes are made including for Blackpool Grand Theatre's panto. Pictured is Lucy Buck. jpress Buy a Photo

3. UK Productions Behind the scenes at UK Productions where costumes are made including for Blackpool Grand Theatre's panto. Pictured is Kath Ward. jpress Buy a Photo

4. UK Productions Behind the scenes at UK Productions where costumes are made including for Blackpool Grand Theatre's panto. jpress Buy a Photo

View more