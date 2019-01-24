A chance to tread the world-famous boards of Blackpool's iconic Winter Gardens

Blackpool’s famous Winter Gardens is to throw open its doors once more to invite the public for a behind-the-scenes glimpse of life at the iconic venue.

Visitors will have access to areas normally closed off to paying punters, including the dressing rooms and backstage. The open day will be held this Saturday, from 11am until 4pm, and entry will cost £1.40.

Entertainment will come courtesy of the venue’s much-loved Wurlitzer organ playing live in the Opera House, along with resident pianist Brant Nuttall playing in the Mazzei Cafe.

Throughout the Winter Gardens, displays and activities will be taking place, including an exhibition of the original building plans, and a chance to see one of the beautiful chandeliers from the Empress Ballroom up close.

The Promenade Concert Orchestra will take centre stage in the Pavilion Theatre throughout the day while popular guitar duo Pineapple Jack will take the Gillow’s stage from 1pm until 3pm.

Throughout the day, guests can explore every nook and cranny of the world-famous Grade Two-listed building, treading the boards and viewing rooms where stars and world leaders have gone before them.

Staff will be on hand throughout to answer questions about the landmark’s 140-year history. It first opened to the public on July 11, 1878, with a lavish ceremony attended by the Lord Mayor of London and mayors and mayoresses from 68 towns.

WINTER GARDENS OPEN DAY

Church Street, Blackpool

Saturday, January 26