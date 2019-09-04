RAF

2019 Royal Air Force photographic competition launches 'Peoples' choice' public vote

Vote for your favourite photo in the Royal Air Force’s annual photography competition, kindly sponsored by the Royal Air Forces Association.

Judging for the 2019 Royal Air Force Photographic Competition recently took place at the Royal Air Force Museum Hendon. Over 1,000 photos and 30 videos were entered across the competition’s 13 categories, with the best 9 images being whittled down by 3 industry professional judges, before going head-to-head online to win the ‘Peoples’ Choice’ category. You can vote for your favourite here

So Many Snacks, So Little Time This image was captured by Cpl Lee Matthews whilst sat on the back of the ramp of a C130J Hercules.

1. Cpl Matty Matthews ACSSU, RAF Halton.

Theres No Place Like Home Lexi and her father Flt Lt Simon Tofrik on the day of the 9-Ship Tornado flypasts over RAF College Cranwell and RAF Marham

2. Cpl Matty Matthews ACSSU, RAF Halton

Blue Wake Cpl Sarah Partridge who joined the Royal Air Force in 2008 and was introduced to Wakeboarding in 2010 as part of a RAF led water-sports taster day

3. Sgt Rachel Malthouse RAF Benson

Concorde - The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows perform Concorde over the deep blue sea of Greece

4. Cpl Ashley Keates RAFAT, RAF Scampton

