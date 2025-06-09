17 of the best independent shops across Blackpool and Fylde

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 09:53 BST

There’s a vibrant side of Blackpool beyond the promenade where business thrives, with interesting boutiques, quirky galleries and charming markets.

Blackpool has some of the most quirky independent shops around that you definitley need to check out if you’re a resident or just visiting for a holiday.

From the hidden corners of South Shore to the creative pockets near Stanley Park, these businesses offer more than just products, they offer personality and a sense of place.

Whether you’re hunting for hand poured candles, a rare vinyl, or delicate handmade jewellery, there’s a shop for everything across Blackpool and Fylde.

Here are 17 of the best independent shops in and around Blackpool.

Below are 17 of the best independent shops in and around Blackpool.

1. Below are 17 of the best independent shops in and around Blackpool.

Below are 17 of the best independent shops in and around Blackpool. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Storytellers, Inc. is on The Crescent in Lytham St Annes

2. Storytellers, Inc.

Storytellers, Inc. is on The Crescent in Lytham St Annes Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Coven Curiosities is on Back North Crescent in Lytham St Annes

3. The Coven

The Coven Curiosities is on Back North Crescent in Lytham St Annes Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
Lytham Beauty Lounge can be found on Clifton Walk, Lytham St Annes

4. Lytham Beauty Lounge

Lytham Beauty Lounge can be found on Clifton Walk, Lytham St Annes Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
Blackpool Shell Shop is on Lytham Road, Blackpool

5. Blackpool Shell Shop

Blackpool Shell Shop is on Lytham Road, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Witches Hat is on Lord Street, Fleetwood

6. The Witches Hat

The Witches Hat is on Lord Street, Fleetwood Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeLancashireShopping
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice