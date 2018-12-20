15 things to do in Lancashire (Jan 5 - Jan 7, 2019)

The festive season may just about be over, but there's still plenty of events happening in the region:

PAID: The Carpenters Experience, Blackpool, Sunday, January 6

The Carpenters Experience take to the stage at Viva Blackpool to pay tribute to Karen and Richard Carpenter. The Carpenters Experience will leave you feeling on Top Of The World after a night filled with nostalgia. Lead singer Maggie is a hugely experienced performer with over 20 years in the business. Her pure and powerful voice is a beautiful tribute to the late, great Karen. It’s at the Vegas venue on Church Street in Blackpool from 6pm. Ticket prices start at £16. To book visit https://www.vivablackpool.com or call the box office on 01253 297297.

FREE: Wyre Estuary Country Park Health Walk, Thornton Cleveleys, Sunday, January 6

Take this urban/rural walk through the Wyre Estuary Country Park to clear away the festive cobwebs. Comfortable footwear and suitable clothing is required. The walk is suitable for beginners. If one hour is a bit too long for you, this walk is available as a gentle amble at 30 minutes. Let the leader know if you would find this helpful when you join the group. Meet at the Wyre Estuary Country Park visitor centre for a prompt 2pm start. For more details call 01995 602125.

FREE: Join the January Challenge!, Garstang, Saturday, January 6

Why not take part in the 64 Million Artists January Challenge? Join Garstang Library’s creative journey this January with 31 creative challenges in 31 days. The challenges are fun, accessible and free so anyone can take part. Drop into the library on Saturday mornings throughout January to be inspired to try something new. If you’ve signed up to the challenge at home, they would love to hear about what you have done throughout the week as well. All ages welcome, with no booking required.

PAID: Reserve Walk, Preston, Sunday, January 6

Join the Brockholes Nature Reserve Guided Walk Leaders for a tour of the area to find out about how they got there, and their wildlife and conservation aims. Walks take place on the first Sunday of every month. Depart at 11am, returning around 1pm. There is no need to book, just go along. The walks are free of charge, however, normal parking charges apply. The restaurant is also open from 10am should you wish to have breakfast before the walk. Dress for the weather conditions wearing sturdy footwear.

PAID: Cakes and Languages, Blackpool, Saturday, January 5

Cakes and Languages is a new monthly event hosted by Language4Life School in Blackpool. Admission is only £3. And what do you get for that? Cakes, hot drinks, conversation - in all languages. So why not go along and meet new people, get a sense of community and meet your peers, people who love modern languages and love cake and a good natter too. It doesn’t matter what language you speak, you are welcome. All levels welcome too. Children friendly atmosphere. Runs from 9am.

PAID: Lancaster - A Golden Age?, Lancaster, Sunday, January 6

Learn about Lancaster’s role as a thriving 18th century port. Hear stories of shipbuilding, slavery, sugar and the sea. These public walking tours depart promptly from Lancaster Castle’s main entrance – the John O’Gaunt Gatehouse at 2pm- and last around 90 minutes. Admission is £5 adults; £4 students and under 16s. Pre-booking is recommended and can be done at Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres or online at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/VICticketbox/

PAID: Dancers, Preston, Sunday, January 6 and Tuesday, January 8

Dancers Preston and Dancers On Pointe bring to you new classes for beginners, suitable for both adults and children. New classes at Preston Grasshoppers in Fulwood start on Sunday with beginners Ballroom & Latin at 7pm and sequence dancing, also at 7pm. Then on Tuesday there’s zumba at 7pm; line dancing at 7.45pm; beginners Salsa at 8.30pm and beginners Latin American at 9.15pm. All classes have a come along and give it a go policy with no need to bring a partner. For more information call Peter on 07897 3688382 or emailpeterronson@btinternet.com

PAID: Big Garden Birdwatch Wild Challenge Trail, Silverdale, Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6

Drop in to RSPB Leighton Moss between 9.30am and 4pm for this wildlife challenge trail. Get ready for the world’s biggest bird count and take part in this self-led family trail to discover more about the feathered friends that visit our gardens and parks. Normal admission charges apply to non-members; RSPB members go free. For more information visit https://www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/leighton-moss/

PAID: Little Explorers, Lancaster, Saturday, January 5

Inspire your child’s imagination and nurture their creativity and potential with the fun, hands-on arts and crafts creative Little Explorer class at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre in Lancaster. This educational and safe activity programme engages your child’s senses, so they can join in at a rate and pace that suits them. Ideal for pre-schoolers aged 15 months and above. Classes are £6 per child, adults go free. After your Little Explorers session at 10am, show your ticket to gain access to Energy indoor soft play for free.

PAID: Spectacular Bird Feeds, Burscough, Saturday, January 5 and Sunday, January 6

Everyday see the amazing sight that is the swan spectacular at WWT Martine Mere at Burscough. Up to 2000 Whooper swans, shelduck, wigeon, pintail and teal will come up to the hide during the daily feeds at 3pm from the Discovery hide and 3.30pm from the Raines Observatory. Both feeds include a wardens talk and the opportunity to ask questions. There’s also a Swan Discovery Trail and much more. Visit www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/martin-mere/whats-on/

PAID: Hark! A Nativity Story, Clitheroe, Saturday, January 5

The whole world is about to change ... but first the Forest of Greenwood is getting very crowded. Apprentice Angels are looking for a Shepherd. A Shepherd is searching for a lost sheep and a disguised King is hunting for a very special baby. Confusion reigns, identities mistaken and loyalties betrayed; will things ever get sorted out? A charming, funny and enchanting re-telling of the Nativity story, jam-packed with beautiful music, audience participation, and bags full of family fun. Join Saltmine Theatre Company at The Grand in Clitheroe on Saturday, from 2pm. Tickets from £4.

PAID: Darwen Comedy Club, Darwen, Saturday, January 5

Fans of live stand up comedy are in for a treat when Darwen Library Theatre start delivering the cream of the UK and international comedy circuit to your doorstep - every first Saturday of the month. This Saturday catch MC Justin Moorhouse, Andrew Bird, Jack Gleadow and Micky P Kerr from 7pm. Book at https://darwenlibrarytheatre.com

FREE: Memorial Park Health Walk, Fleetwood, Wednesday, January 9

New year, new you! Now is the perfect time to start yourself on the right track with regular health walks. And on Wednesday you can take a walk in Fleetwood’s Memorial Park. It is a circular walk around Memorial Park and the local area. These regular walks are designed to help you get fit, stay fit and keep healthy. Suitable footwear and clothing recommended. Meet at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park, on Warrenhurst Road, for a prompt 10.30am start. The walk is expected to take about an hour. For more information call 01995 602125.

PAID: Social Sewing, St Annes, Monday, January 7

Each week at The Vintage Sewing Bunny in St Annes they offer a ‘mini-make’ - an opportunity to learn new skills with a different craft project using fabric or recycled materials. Have a brew and a chat with other crafters, get a little help and advice if you need it, and enjoy the social aspect of craft. Admission is just £4, with no need to book. Starts 6pm on Monday. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/TheVintageSewingBunny/

FREE: Family Stories and Songs, Preston, Saturday, January 5

Children love a trip to the library, so why not pop along to Ingol Library on Saturday morning for their Family Stories and Songs session? You can spend an enjoyable hour reading their best and brightest story books with engaging hosts. Admission is free, with no need to book - just drop in from 10am. All children and families welcome.