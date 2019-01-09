15 Things to do in Lancashire (Jan 11 - 15, 2019)

Here's the pick of events happening in the region over the coming days:

PAID: WWE NXT UK, Blackpool, Saturday, January 12 and Sunday, January 13

Discover more about your past with a Family History Talk at Lancashire Archives

WWE NXT is a developmental branch of World Wrestling Entertainment, which has quickly become one of the company’s most respected and followed WWE subsidiaries in the game, and the live show comes to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens. It features the greatest male and female competitors from the UK, including Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Wolfgang. Ticket prices start at £15. To book visit https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/wwe-nxt-uk

FREE: Family History Talk, Preston, Friday, January 11

As part of their Family History Fridays, join Lancashire Archives for a free lunchtime talk exploring sources which you may not have considered for your research, or to hear interesting family history tales inspired by their archive collections. The monthly talks start with The Double Identity of John Robinson – a family history mystery with David Tilsley. This is followed on February 8 with By his tattoos you shall know him - tracking down an elusive great-uncle by Alan Crosby. Admission is free but booking is required.

FREE: Etsy Lancashire Wellbeing Market, Preston, Saturday, January 12

Catch The Russian State Ballet of Siberia in Blackpool

They Eat Culture are linking up with Etsy Lancashire to schedule a series of theme based maker markets at the People’s Production Lab (entrance on Cannon Street, Preston) to promote home-grown talent from, in and around the Preston area. The market is being held from 10.30am until 4.30pm, and will feature home handcrafted printed gifts, photography, homewares, jewellery and much more. Refreshments will also be on offer from the in-house bar, including street food.

PAID: The State Russian Ballet of Siberia, Blackpool, from Friday, January 11 to Sunday, January 13

The Grand Theatre Blackpool are hosting the return of The Russian State Ballet of Siberia. They will be presenting three stunning productions, accompanied by a live orchestra, The Russian State Ballet Orchestra. See Cinderella on the Friday, followed by Swan Lake on the Saturday and The Nutcracker on Sunday. Ticket prices range from £22 to £46.50 and performance times vary. To book visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/

PAID: Paranormal Investigation, Southport, Saturday, January 12

Pinto Beans make a welcome return to Vinyl Tap

Join Fourth Element Paranormal Research for an evening of investigation at the amazing Floral Hall in Southport. With many reports from staff of being watched, ghostly shadows and the apparition of a female walking around the Floral Hall, this is a night not to be missed. The Floral Hall was built and opened in the 1930s and the theatre added and refurbished over the following decades. Tickets are £50pp and you can secure your place with a deposit via www.fourthelementparanormal.com

PAID: Harlequins Preston Keyforge Organised Play, Preston, Sunday, January 13

Harlequins in Preston are running a Sealed Keyforge event every Sunday. Prizes will be taken from the FFG Organised Play kits. If they have eight players or more a Play Mat will be included in the prizes. Everyone will receive promo cards for entering. Other prizes include Metal Damage tokens. Harlequins Preston is on Manchester Road. The event runs from 1.30pm until 6pm and admission is £12. For more information about the event call the shop on 01772 251336.

FREE: Pinto Beans, Preston, Friday, January 11

Want to learn a new hobby? Then look no further than the Introduction to Sewing Workshop in Lytham

After a storming first gig at new music venue Vinyl Tap on Adelphi Street in Preston, jazz quartet Free Parking return to start the new year off with a funky dose of the good stuff. Join Harold Salisbury on saxophones, Tom Vernon on guitar, Norm Helm on bass and Jonathan Hartley on drums. Funky, jazzy, soulful.... these four are some of the best musicians in the North West, Vinyl Tap expect this to be a night to remember. The music starts at 9pm and admission is free. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Vinyl-Tap-Preston-297703140993787/

PAID: Lancaster Castle Guided Tour, Lancaster, Saturday, January 12 and Sunday, January 13

Why not take a tour around one of the UK’s most significant historic monuments? With origins dating all the way back to the Romans, this fascinating collection of buildings has been a centre for justice, incarceration and penal reform for almost 1,000 years. Join knowledgeable and friendly tour guides and be taken through tales of witchcraft, religious persecution, crime and punishment and more. Visit www.lancastercastle.com/ for more details.

PAID: Bird Feeder Maker, Preston, Saturday, January 12 and Sunday, January 13

Brockholes Nature Reserve’s regular drop-in craft sessions with a nature environmental theme take place throughout the year. This weekend they will be making bird feeders to keep our feathered friends going through the winter months. There is no need to book, just go along. You may get a little messy, so go dressed with that in mind. Sessions held from 10am until 12pm and then 1pm until 3pm. Admission is £3 per feeder - pay on the door. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

PAID: Introduction to Sewing Workshop, Lytham, Saturday, January 12

Head to Fishwick Local Nature Reserve for a spot of bird watching

This course is perfect if you have sewn before and need a refresher or have never used a sewing machine before. You will learn the basic functions of a sewing machine, become confident in how to thread and use the machine to create a cushion cover. You will also learn basic techniques such as creating hems and seams that are ideal skills to transfer to everyday sewing jobs. Cost is £20, including all materials. Booking essential. It’s at the Vintage Sewing Bunny in Lytham. Tel: 07563 093695.

PAID: Art Classes, Croston, Tuesday, January 15

Why not start the new year being crafty? These art classes at The Methodist Hall in Croston are for adults who may have had some previous experience of art or craft or may be complete beginners. A wide variety of drawing and painting mediums and techniques are taught including pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, watercolour, acrylics and oils. Subjects and topics are agreed as a group and learners can also develop their own individual projects. They run on Tuesdays at 9.30am until 12pm and 1pm until 3.30pm. Also on Wednesdays at 1pm until 3.30pm. Call 07947 162881 to book.

FREE: Bird Watching in at Fishwick, Preston, Saturday, January 12

If you have an interest in birds then this introduction to bird watching, with local expert Jim Beattie and the Preston Park Ranger, makes the ideal Saturday morning. Develop your skills and get to know some common garden birds during this short walk in the wildlife habitats of Fishwick Local Nature Reserve. From 10am.

PAID: Ascend St Walburge's Spire at Night, Preston, Saturday, January 12

For the very first time you can climb St Walburge’s spire at night. Visitors will have panoramic views of Preston and beyond. You can also have a guided tour of this magnificent, Grade 1 listed church and see the unusual War Memorial Altar, stunning stained glass windows and hammer beam roof. Refreshments will be available afterwards. Proceeds go to the church restoration. Children over seven are welcome when accompanied by an adult. It’s on Saturday from 7.30pm. Tickets are £8.50. For more information visit www.stwalburge.org

PAID: The Gospel Brunch, Formby, Saturday, January 12

Formby High School Music Department is hosting an inspirational day of vocal workshops for choir members, enthusiastic individuals, school kids and adults of all ages. Carla Jane is the gospal star guest and she started her musical journey growing up in a Pentecostal church, where vibrant energetic singing was the norm. Runs from 11am until 3pm on Saturday. Tickets are £10, available by contacting creativearts@formbyhighschool.com

FREE: Bookmaking and Binding, Preston, Monday, January 14

This course at Lostock Hall Library will involve demonstrations of techniques for making books using simple tools. Examples of handmade books will be shown to give you ideas. This event is free to all adults over 19, but booking is required. Runs 1.30pm until 3.30pm on Monday. For more information contact Lancashire Adult Learning on 0333 003 1717.

Formby High School will have gospel star Carla Jane as their guest star for The Gospel Brunch