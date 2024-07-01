12 stars performing in Lancashire this month, inc Jason Manford, Alfie Boe and Dara Ó Briain

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 13:31 BST

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this July? Well here are all the celebrities performing in Lancashire over the next month...

From global singing stars like Alfie Boe, to top comedians such as Jason Manford, and even a soap star in Wendi Peters, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this July for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed twelve stars performing in Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

We have not included the many stars performing at Lytham Festival however, check out that line-up here.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in July here.

Take a look at the stars coming to Lancashire this month

1. Stars coming to Lancashire in July

Take a look at the stars coming to Lancashire this month | Getty

The comedian brings his show 'Can I Have My Ball Back?' to the Lancaster Grand on July 4

2. Richard Herring

The comedian brings his show 'Can I Have My Ball Back?' to the Lancaster Grand on July 4 | Getty Images

The singer/actor comes to the Winter Gardens with his tour 'Symphonic Songbook’ on July 5.

3. Alfie Boe

The singer/actor comes to the Winter Gardens with his tour 'Symphonic Songbook’ on July 5. | Steve Schofield

The comedian is hosting 'Jason Manford & Friends' at the Winter Gardens on July 13.

4. Jason Manford

The comedian is hosting 'Jason Manford & Friends' at the Winter Gardens on July 13. | Getty Images

The comedian is performing at 'Jason Manford & Friends' at the Winter Gardens on July 13.

5. Dara O'Briain

The comedian is performing at 'Jason Manford & Friends' at the Winter Gardens on July 13. | Getty Images

The comedian and Chaser is performing at 'Jason Manford & Friends' at the Winter Gardens on July 13.

6. Paul Sinha

The comedian and Chaser is performing at 'Jason Manford & Friends' at the Winter Gardens on July 13. | Getty Images

