£100k new attraction unveiled for Blackpool’s Sea Life centre

A £100,000 investment has been unveiled for a new attraction at Blackpool’s Sea Life centre.

Although it is still under wraps the new showcase will be called the ‘Four Corners Of The World’ and highlight the importance of reefs and wrecks in creating and sustaining rich marine eco-systems.

Work continues on the Sea Life centres new attraction

It is part of aquarium’s ‘breed, rescue, protect’ campaign to spotlight the threats to our oceans, recently championed by TV environmentalist Sir David Attenborough on his landmark Blue Planet II series.

These include plastic pollution, overfishing and habitat destruction, which are leaving many species endangered or even close to extinction.

Behind-the-scenes images show the new feature, which is currently being installed and will include recreated partial shipwrecks and man-made marine eco-systems from across the world.

Asia, Africa, Europe and America will be represented with famous landmarks, such as the Terracotta Warriors being recreated.

It will also feature replica reefs to explain their importance to the ocean’s fragile eco-systems and the many marine species, which call reefs and wrecks their home, as they provide shelter and a variety of life, helping to feed and sustain the various creatures.

Matthew Titherington, general manager at Sea Life said: “We’re really looking forward to opening our new Four Corners attraction and welcoming our first guests there.

“It will be interactive and educational, helping people to understand more about these important aspects of marine life and the massive bio-diversity they support.

“It’s a completely new feature and represents a major investment.”