Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

'He has been missing three weeks today. We are lost without him and we miss him so much' are the heartbroken words of the Bamber family from who are appealing for the return of their two-year-old pet dog Bear.

Black and tan Lakeland Terrier Bear went missing on Wednesday, January 10. He was last seen Inskip, Preston-Pinfold Lane Moss Lane area around 10.30am-11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bear, who is chipped and also has a docked tail, is the best friend of their 23-year-old daughter Ellie who has additional needs so they are desperate to get him home.

The family have relentlessly campaigned to get him home by appearing on BBC Lancashire, posting posters on various social media platforms, setting up a TikTok account, offering a £1,000 reward for his return and now a video appeal in the hope that someone knows his whereabouts.

In the video a shattered and tearful Catherine, clutching a picture of Bear, says that they are desperately clinging to hope that their much loved dog is out there as well as his mum Alice who is also pining for him.

Two-year-old Lakeland Terrier Bear has been missing from his home in Cleveleys for three weeks now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: "He's been missing three weeks today and we have had no positive sightings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don't really know where he is or if someone has got him.

"He was born here and we are all he has ever known and we miss him so much. We are lost without him.

"There's a pain and it's deep and excruciating. We are not eating. We are not sleeping and we are barely functioning.

"We just need him home.

"If you do have him please just take him to a safe place so he can come back home."