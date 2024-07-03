Watch on Shots! TV: True crime documentary - the horrific murder of Sasha Marsden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An emotive and shocking true crime documentary relives the murder of Sasha Marsden, and asks if the justice system is too lenient on killers.

An exclusive documentary revisits the horrific murder of Sasha Marsden - a 16-year-old girl who was lured to a hotel, by her killer, with the promise of a job. In the show, Lucinda Herbert explains how Sasha went to start her first shift at the Grafton House Hotel - but ended up being tortured to death by predator, David Minto.

Where can I watch the documentary?

Heart-breaking trauma

In the half-hour documentary, now available on Shots! TV, Lucinda meets bereaved Katie Brett, who relives the agony of losing her little sister in such a horrific way. In a heartbreaking video interview, Katie opens up about the ‘trauma’ the family went through as they sat through 16-year-old Sasha’s murder trial.

True crime documentary looks at the horrific murder of Sasha Marsden. Watch now on shotstv.com | Shots! TV

The student had suffered over 100 injuries at the hands of Minto, when he murdered her at the Grafton House Hotel on January 31, 2013. Her body was then dumped and set alight in an alleyway, as he attempted to hide the evidence. He was jailed for a minimum of 35 years but not given a ‘whole life order’.

‘Killer deserved a ‘whole life-term’’

Vanessa Sims, editor of the Blackpool Gazette, is also interviewed about her time covering Minto’s murder trial at Preston Crown Court. Vanessa tells Shots! TV: “Of all the cases I’ve ever sat through, this is the one I thought if someone was going to get a whole life-term, and never get out, this was it. The fact that he showed no remorse, despite being shown evidence that proved categorically that it was him.

“To not only attack her, and sexually abuse her and to wrap her up in carpet and set her on fire, to front it out when the police arrived, just seems so callous, so inhumane. Could he ever be rehabilitated, is a question that needs asking.”

