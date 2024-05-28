Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s National Biscuit Day on Wednesday 29 May - Watch our video as we took the ultimate test to find out which biscuit is the most dunkable.

A video special, celebrating National Biscuit Day, puts some of the nation’s favourite sweet treats to the test. Iain Lynn, from National World Video, heads into the kitchen for the ultimate tea break to find out which biscuit will last the longest before breaking apart.

Armed with rich tea, Hobnob, pink wafer, custard cream and chocolate digestive biscuits, we crunch over the scores to discover which old fashioned treat has the most structural integrity - and the results may surprise you.