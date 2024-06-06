Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2 has issued an urgent warning to all passengers flying from a particular UK airport as they could face major disruption next month. Jet2 has issued a statement for anyone jetting off from Manchester Airport from June 10 as they could face major delays getting there.

The airport is urging travellers to plan ahead due to resurfacing works taking place on the M56, advising passengers should arrive earlier than usual. The airport said: "National Highways are carrying out essential overnight resurfacing works on both sides of the M56 between Junction 4 and Junction 7."

“Works are due to start on Monday, June 10 2024 and completed by August 2024. Closures will take place between 9pm and 5am, Monday to Friday, and extending to 7am on Saturdays.

Jet2 has issued an urgent warning to all passengers travelling to and from the airport due to “closures” with “delays expected”. (Photo: Getty Images)

“This will include a mix of full overnight closures and slip closures." The airport assured passengers that: "Signed diversion routes will be in place. Delays are expected, please allow extra time for your journeys. Check for any closures or congestion on Traffic England before you travel."

A statement on Jet2.com’s website told its customers: "Manchester Airport - Road Works until August 2024. We have been made aware of road works between Junction 5 and 6 of the M56 beginning Monday, June 10 expecting to be completed by the end of August 2024."

The airline added: "There will be closures of the M56, please refer to National Highways for specific dates and times of closures throughout this time frame. Please allow enough to time to travel to Manchester Airport as all Jet2.com flights are due to operate as scheduled."

