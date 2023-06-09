The Blackpool takeaways and sandwich shops with the highest consistent food hygiene ratings have been revealed.

Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times.

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These Blackpool takeaways and sandwich shops have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award. We haven’t included major franchises.

1 . The takeaways and sandwich shops in Blackpool with an 'elite' hygiene rating Below are the takeaways and sandwich shops in Blackpool with an 'elite' hygiene rating Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Adam's 46 St Annes Road, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Bake 'n' Butties 6 The Strand, Staining Road, Normoss, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Chy-Gro 21 Talbot Road, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Crumbs 93 Holmfield Road, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Food 2 Go 2 Blackpool Road, Bispham Photo: Google Photo Sales

7 . Go Greek 15-17 Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

8 . Honest Crust 4 Onslow Road, Blackpool Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2