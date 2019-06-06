Tributes paid to Blackpool bowler Don Brookfield

The funeral has been held of an avid Blackpool cricket player who once had the chance to go for trials with Lancashire.

Donald Brookfield, of Ailsa Avenue, Marton, worked as a taxi driver for C Cabs for 20 years and before that as an engineer at Sycamore Trading in South Shore.

But away from work, he spent his leisure time playing cricket and was held in high regard in the local leagues and by team-mates.

Blackpool-born Don, as he was usually known died on Sunday May 19 at the age of 65 after a short illness.

At his funeral service, held at Lytham Crematorium, family and friends paid respects and heard about his love for cricket and his abilities in the sport.

For many years Don turned out for the now disbanded Stanley cricket team, where he was known as a particularly fast and “ruthless” bowler.

Don, who was nicknamed “Brooky” by his team-mates, played the sport locally between 1970 and 1990 and also played for other local sides, including Freckleton Cricket Club.

As an 18 year old, he even came close to being taken up by Lancashire CC, having been invited to trials.

However, by a stroke of ill luck, he was involved in a motorcycle accident prior to the big test and was unable to attend, thus missing out on a golden chance to play at a higher level.

Stepdaughter Natalie Meadows said: “We only realised just how good he was as a bowler when some of his team-mates kindly attended the funeral and told us how brilliant he was.

“They said he a fast and ruthless bowler who made a real difference to the team.

“He loved his cricket, it was a huge part of his life for many years.”

Don was badly affected by the death of his 'soulmate' wife, Nicola, in February 2017 and never fully recovered from his loss.

He leaves four children - daughter Julie Brookfield (43), stepdaughters Natalie Meadows (39) and Amy Fairhurst (35) and Oliver Brookfield (25).