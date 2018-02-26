Thorny issues for Blackpool Basketball Club in Cumbria

Blackpool Basketball Club were shorthanded for their National League trip to Cumbria to face Barrow Thorns and were beaten 75-55.

Travelling without their two leading scorers, Aitor Estrada and Mark Cowell, Blackpool were also missing their leading point guards Greg Slater and Chris Pangan.

Despite this, Blackpool started strongly, opening up on an 8-0 run with Harry Parr and Danny Edwards attacking the basket.

However, Barrow answered back with seven straight points of their own.

Chris Hodkin closed out the quarter with two three -point shots as Blackpool’s defence restricted Barrow to just nine in the opening quarter.

Blackpool continued their good three-point shooting into the second quarter as Edwards netted two and Hodkin another .

Struggling to get defensive stops, Barrow took command on offence, with good ball movement, and they started to wear the Blackpool side down.

Blackpool scored only one point in the final two minutes of the first half but still managed to go into half-time with a narrow 31-30 lead.

However, Barrow came out for the second half and quickly asserted themselves, scoring nine points in the first four minutes, while restricting Blackpool to just two made shots.

Blackpool’s offence went stagnant and this in turn led to Barrow piling on the points.

Having scored only eight points in the third quarter, Blackpool went into the final 10 minutes faces a deficit of 16.

Blackpool upped the tempo in the fourth quarter and tried to mount a comeback.

Intensity on defence forced turnovers and Blackpool capitalised.

Edwards continued his hot shooting, while Parr and Hodkin added another couple of three-pointers to reduce the Thorns’ advantage to single figure.

With their lead cut to 62-55, Barrow took a time-out and made some adjustments, returning with a 13-0 run.

This was enough to close out the game as they denied Blackpool any further scores.

Danny Edwards (pictured)led the way for the visitors with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Hodkin added 12 points, six rebounds and five steals, while Parr finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Blackpool remain second in division four north but now Kingston Panthers are just one game behind.

These two teams meet in a vital game in the race for runners-up spot on Sunday, March 4, at Blackpool Sixth (2,15pm). Spectators are welcome.