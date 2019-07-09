The Senior Open: Golf heroes are returning to Lytham to captivate the public

Still got it? You bet they have! Legends of golf gather at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for The Senior Open Presented by Rolex

One might have recently turned 50, another just keeps on delivering major titles at 60 and a third member of this eminent trio is still swinging as sweetly at ever on the cusp of 70.

Darren Clarke will make his Senior Open debut at Lytham

But what do Darren Clarke, Bernhard Langer and Tom Watson all have in common?

Quite simply, they are living proof that, in the sport of golf, age is just a number. In terms of talent, charisma and competitiveness they’ve ‘still got it’!

All three will stand on the first tee at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in a few weeks’ time, as Lancashire’s iconic seaside links course hosts The Senior Open Presented by Rolex for the fifth time in the event’s 33-year history from July 25-28.

The outstanding venue, scene of 11 Opens down the years, will be the battleground for these masters of the links as the sport’s legends demonstrate their brilliance in a setting which has historically produced some of golf’s greatest champions.

Miguel Angel Jimnez is defending the Senior Open title

Last year, Royal Lytham & St. Annes hosted a hugely successful Ricoh British Women’s Open, when England’s Georgia Hall triumphed in the blazing sunshine.

Twelve months on, and it’s the turn of the over-50 Senior players to prove they can captivate the public at an age when most professional athletes have long since retired.

Clarke, winner of The Open in 2011, will make his Senior Open debut after turning 50 last autumn and admitted he is “looking forward to getting back to Royal Lytham where I went close in the 2001 Open. It’s a very fair golf course.”

Langer remains a force of nature in senior golf, having won a record ten Senior Majors, including three Senior Opens. He also has fond memories of the Lancashire links, having recorded one of his four third place finishes in 2001. He observed: “I like links golf generally and Lytham is a fair and testing golf course,” said Langer. “It’s a fun course to play.”

Colin Montgomerie is one of the stellar names taking part

Among the stellar names participating are Americans John Daly, Fred Couples and Tom Lehman along with British hopes Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie. Defending the title is the hugely popular Spaniard, Miguel Angel Jiménez.

Under-16s go free accompanied by an adult. Parking is also free.

For tickets, visit: www.thesenioropen.com





