Shuttle service for badminton girls at Montgomery

Badminton is a sport in the spotlight in Blackpool in the run-up to Christmas, with boys tournaments for girls and boys taking place throughout the half-term.

ffBadminton is a sport in the spotlight in Blackpool in the run-up to Christmas, with boys tournaments for girls and boys taking place throughout the half-term.

Montgomery High School staged a competition for Year 11 girls last week and kindly invited AllStars along.

All those taking part were given an ability ranking (one to four) and played against students of similar ability from the other schools.

Host school Montgomery were the overall winners , earning 44 points out of a possible 60.

St George’s were second (36 points) and Unity third (28).