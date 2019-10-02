Shield salute to escape artist Ellison

Fylde Cricket Club’s Anthony Ellison has been honoured after leading the Palace Shield premier division side to a great escape.

All-rounder Ellison was named player of the month for August/September by Shield sponsors Moore and Smalley after a string of match-winning performances helped the Poulton side to safety.

Fylde looked doomed at the foot of the top flight at the beginning of August but they won three of their last four matches to survive against the odds.

Vice-captain Ellison took 17 wickets during that run as Fylde leapfrogged Standish and New Longton to stay up.

In the penultimate game of the season, Ellison took 4-49 to help Fylde beat Fylde coast rivals South Shore by three wickets.

But he really came to the fore in the final game, rescuing Fylde from 28-8 at Great Eccleston with a belligerent knock of 41 as Fylde recovered to 76 all out. He then bagged another four-wicket haul to help dismiss the home side for just 68 – securing Fylde’s place in the premier division for another season.

Ellison took 54 league wickets in 2019 at an average of 15.48. Croston’s Sam Marsh alone bettered this in the premier division as he picked up 62 wickets at 8.02.