Three-try Fylde lead at half-time

Have your say

Half time: Fylde 19 Bishops Stortford 10

Bottom club Fylde scored three fine tries to move into the lead at half-time in this National League One clash.

Fylde took the lead after nine minutes through winger Tom Grimes after fine work by Connor Wilkinson, who created the opening. Greg Smith added the conversion.

On 15 minutes, the home side scored a second, unconverted try to make it 12-0.

Bishops Stortford reduced the arrears with a penalty by skipper George Cullen on 27 minutes (12-3).

On 35 minutes Tom Carleton claimed the home side's third try in opportunist style after latching on to a looping pass by Chris Briers. Alex Dolly added the goal points (19-3)

In stoppage-time Bishops Stortford reduced the arrears with a penalty try