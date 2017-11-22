Match report: Blackpool RU 34 Fylde Vandals 14

Blackpool returned to winning ways in the inaugural Ed Parlour Memorial Trophy match.

Blackpool RUFC 34

Fylde Vandals 14

The derby was in honour of the former Blackpool assistant coach and club secretary who died last year and a minute’s silence in Ed’s memory was observed.

The home side got off to a great start as strong carries from Lewis Shelton and Daniel Komosinski enabled Blackpool to spread play wide for Pete Wilkinson to round the defence and score. James Carty’s (right) conversion made it 7-0.

Blackpool continued to pile on the pressure and good work by Carl Reynolds and Richard Parlour created the platform for Adam Glover to sidestep through to touch down.

Fylde then established a foothold in the game and great scrambling defence from Dave Collett, Antony Clark and Manasa Walevu kept the visitors at bay to preserve Blackpool’s 12-0 lead until half-time.

Fylde hit back early in the second half, scoring from a kick-and-chase after back to back penalties to put the game in the balance.

To their credit the home side came roaring back with a try as powerful charges from Wisey Vatanimtoto and Greg Jones set up the position for Chris Parlour to send Ashley Swarbrick diving in at the corner.

Back came Fylde, who laid siege to the hosts’ try-line before forcing their way over for a converted try which cut their deficit to 17-14.

The next score was always likely to prove crucial and it went Blackpool’s way as Tom Sanderson’s 60-metre break took him over the whitewash. Carty added the extras to give his side a 10-point cushion

And they extended their lead in the final quarter, as great breakdown play from Stuart Charnock and Callum Reid paved the way for Swarbrick to dart over for his second try.

There was still time for one last score as Sam Booker broke down the short side and popped out a pass for Swarbrick to complete his hat-trick,

Carl Reynolds took man of the match honours in an impressive Blackpool performance, while the Fylde team played their part in a fantastic contest, which was a fitting tribute to Ed. Blackpool travel to Burnley on Saturday.

Blackpool: Wilkinson, C Parlour, Booker, Charnock, Jones, R Parlour, Shelton, Komosinski, Reynolds, Glover, Carty, Walevu, Clar, Swarbrick, Collett; Replacements: Sanderson, Reid, Walls, Vatanimoto, Donald

