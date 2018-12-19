Warren Spragg and Fylde fired up for festive derby

Fylde RFC coach Warren Spragg is relishing Saturday’s Christmas derby against Preston Grasshoppers, with both sides ending the year in cracking form.

Last weekend’s 22-14 win at Sedgley Park lifted Fylde to fourth in National Two North on the back of a six-match unbeaten run, while three straight wins have elevated Hoppers into the top half of the table. They beat South Leicester 25-0 last weekend.

Two Tom Carleton tries, his first after only 15 seconds, helped Fylde to win their final away match of 2018 in Bury and left Spragg’s charges in suitably high spirits for the festive clash.

The Fylde head coach said: “I thought the lads were excellent in expressly difficult circumstances at Sedgley Park. The weather was horrendous and it could have easily been an occasion where the players just didn’t turn up.

“We played with a real aggression in defence and some clever attack that I was very happy with. Sedgley Park are a strong team, with some quality players who play with a lot of passion, so it’s not an easy place to go and pick up a win.”

And as if Fylde needed any extra motivation for the mouthwatering visit of local rivals Hoppers, there’s also the matter of avenging their 18-15 defeat at Lightfoot Green in the second match of the season back in September.

Spragg added: “Our focus now clearly shifts on to next weekend and preparing well for the Hoppers game.

“They are also on a good run of form and I know that coaches, players and supporters from both sides will be hoping to go into Christmas with a derby win under their belts.

“Let’s just hope it’s a little bit warmer next week and there is a bumper crowd to cheer the lads on at the Woodlands!”